Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) fired back at Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on Thursday after the Florida Republican invoked him over House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry.

“Government shutdown in t-minus 16 days. Instead of crying about how I dress, how about you get your s— together and do your job, bud?” Fetterman wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Fetterman was responding to a post Gaetz wrote on X on Wednesday regarding House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry, in which he responded to a video of Fetterman mocking the GOP effort.

“The evidence against Joe Biden is overwhelming. A first-year law student could win this case for impeachment before a fair jury,” Gaetz wrote.

“Unfortunately, the United States Senate isn’t a fair jury. It’s full of fashion icons like John Fetterman. While the Senate will be the platform, the American people will ultimately be the jury when we put that case before them,” he added.

The back-and-forth between the two men comes as Congress is grappling with how to avoid a government shutdown as federal funding is slated to run out at the end of September.

Gaetz’s post also included an interview he did with Steve Bannon joking about Fetterman’s attire.

“First of all, that is the best-dressed we have ever seen John Fetterman. His shirt had both buttons and the entire pant was not elastic. There were elastic features but it was not exclusively elastic,” Gaetz told Bannon.

The Florida Republican took another jab at Fetterman following the Pennsylvania Democrat’s comments, posting on X, “Glad to see you’re well enough to muster a tweet, Senator. Here’s what I’ve been working on while you’ve been away: Term Limits Balanced Budgets Single-Subject Spending Bills Which of these are you against?”

Fetterman suffered a stroke while campaigning for his Senate seat last year and has spoken openly about his battle against depression in the ensuing months.