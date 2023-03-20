Prosecutors in Georgia who are probing the efforts of then-President Trump to overturn the state’s 2020 election results are asking to speak with a lawyer of his in their investigation.

Christina Bobb, an attorney for Trump, has been asked to speak to prosecutors in the case, Bobb’s defense attorney confirmed to ABC News on Monday.

John Lauro, the defense attorney, told ABC that prosecutors did not specify what information they were hoping to obtain from speaking with Bobb, who may also be implicated in the federal investigation into Trump’s handling of classified information.

Lauro said Bobb plans to deny the request to speak with investigators.

The special grand jury that was seated for eight months to investigate the case dissolved more than two months ago and handed down a recommendation of indictments for witnesses that it believes may have lied during testimony, according to the limited and redacted portions of the grand jury’s report that was released.

Attorneys for the former president filed a motion Monday attempting to disallow the use of the special grand jury’s report in the investigation into Trump.

Although the special grand jury can recommend charges, it is up to prosecutors to pursue such a course of action.

All the action in Georgia comes amid a backdrop of piling legal problems for Trump, who has started his third run for the White House.

Over the weekend, Trump claimed he expected to be arrested this week in connection with a Manhattan investigation into the hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election.

And multiple news outlets reported on Friday that a separate Trump attorney, Evan Corcoran, had been ordered to testify before a grand jury assembled to review the mishandling of White House records at Mar-a-Lago.