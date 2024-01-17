Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.) announced Wednesday that he will retire from the House at the end of this term, becoming the latest lawmaker to run for the exits amid an unproductive congressional session.

Duncan, 58, who was elected to Congress in 2010 as part of the Tea Party wave that gave Republicans control of the House, said the time has come for new leadership and “fresh ideas” in South Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District.

“At some point in a career, one needs to step aside and allow others to bring fresh ideas and abilities into the fight for Liberty, just as I have,” he wrote in a statement. “Representing the 3rd District of South Carolina in this capacity has been a privilege and honor.”

“Now, it is time for another man or woman to serve our District in the next Congress. I will not seek re-election to the US House of Representatives,” he added.

Duncan’s announcement follows a statement he posted in September that his family was “dealing with a difficult and private moment,” adding “I’m not going to comment on a deeply personal matter.” Around the same time, news broke that Duncan’s wife was seeking a divorce and had accused him of engaging in several affairs, according to The Laurens County Advertiser.

Duncan came to Congress after first serving in the South Carolina House of Representatives for eight years. He serves on the Energy and Commerce Committee and is the chair of the Subcommittee on Energy, Climate, and Grid Security.

The South Carolina Republican, who is a member of the House Freedom Caucus, branded himself as a fiscal conservative on Capitol Hill, advocating for steep spending cuts and reining in federal spending. He nodded to that conservative record in his statement Wednesday.

“I am proud of my conservative voting record and the opportunities over these 14 years to lead the State and Nation on many issues important to South Carolina and the United States, especially in fiscal responsibility and American energy,” he wrote.

Duncan is the 40th sitting lawmaker to call it quits at the end of this Congress, according to the House press gallery, joining a group of individuals either retiring from the House or seeking a different office. He is the 18th Republican with plans to depart the chamber.

The exodus comes as lawmakers are slogging through one of the more unproductive Congresses in recent years that has been plagued with drama — especially within the House GOP conference. Lawmakers have had to contend with two Speakers — both of which included several ballots — a pair of shutdown cliffs, a potential economic default and other legislative battles.

Duncan’s district is a reliable Republican stronghold: Former President Trump won the area by more than 30 percentage points in 2020.