Former President Trump has lost support in New Hampshire since November, while Republican rival Nikki Haley has gained support in the state’s presidential primary, new polling shows.

An Emerson College Polling/WHDH New Hampshire survey released Thursday found Trump with 44 percent support among Republican primary voters in the Granite State, down from 49 percent in November.

Haley, on the other hand, sits at 28 percent, up from 18 percent in November.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds just 7 percent in the new poll, unchanged from November.

The Republican presidential contenders are just days away from the Jan. 15 Iowa caucuses, which kick-start the party’s presidential nominating cycle — followed by New Hampshire’s primary Jan. 23.

Trump is leading the field by double-digits in both states, but Haley has been gaining ground in New Hampshire, as the non-Trump candidates scramble to stand out as the top alternative to the former president.

Iowa and New Hampshire are among the early states looked at as signals for the rest of the election cycle, and strategists say a big Trump win in those states could effectively decide the race.

On Wednesday, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who polled at 12 percent in the latest New Hampshire poll — higher than DeSantis — suspended his campaign.

The survey was conducted Jan. 8-10 among 751 New Hampshire Republican presidential primary voters and has a credibility interval of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.