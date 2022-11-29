The White House announced Tuesday it will host a second summit on democracy next year, following up on efforts to push back on authoritarianism and present a united front among democratic nations.

“As President Biden has said, we know democracy remains the best tool humankind has to unleash our collective potential and deliver our security and prosperity for all,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One. “That’s why he’s made strengthening democracy a cornerstone of both his domestic and international agenda.”

The second democracy summit will take place March 29 and March 30. Costa Rica, the Netherlands, Zambia and South Korea will act as co-hosts, Jean-Pierre said. Government leaders and private sector officials from many of the attending countries will take part in the summit.

Biden in December 2021 hosted the first Summit for Democracy, which focused on strengthening democracy, defending against authoritarianism, fighting corruption and promoting human rights.

The first summit led to more than 700 commitments intended to strengthen and safeguard democracy.

Biden has made protecting democracy a running theme of his time in the White House as well as his 2016 campaign. He has given multiple speeches warning against election deniers within the U.S. and pushing back against former President Trump’s baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen and fraudulent.