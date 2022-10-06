SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — To mark National Hispanic Heritage Month, NewsChannel Nine is spotlighting the vibrant Hispanic community in Central New York and introducing you to people and places rooted in tradition.

La Casita Cultural Center in Syracuse is one of those places and is commemorating the month with the opening of a new exhibition; Once Upon a Time…A Toy Show.

The show is presenting work by Latin American and U.S. artists inspired by dolls and toys as the gallery transformed into an interactive playground.

Hugo Acosta created Central New York’s first Hispanic-oriented newspaper, CNY Latino.

La Familia De La Salsa is one of the largest Latin Dance organizations in Upstate New York and Las Delicias is a family-owned and operated restaurant tucked away on Syracuse’s Westcott Street specializing in unique Caribbean Cuisine.