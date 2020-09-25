Watch: Restaurants fry up different takes on the empanada

Hispanic Heritage Month

by: Robert Puente

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — When it comes to empanadas, the pastries can vary by country and culture.

KTLA’s Robert Puente traveled the South Bay cities of Los Angeles in search of delicious eats. From Brazil to Argentina to El Salvador, there’s no one single way to make the perfect empanada.

More information about the restaurants featured can be found here: Panelas Brazil Cuisine, El Gaucho Meat Market #1 and La Esperanza.

