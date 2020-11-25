Cut Your Own Christmas Tree Holidays Posted: Nov 25, 2020 / 05:05 PM EST / Updated: Nov 25, 2020 / 05:05 PM EST FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2015, file photo, Tommy Lawson looks out into rows of Christmas trees as his family browses for their tree at the John T Nieman Nursery in Hamilton, Ohio. For many people, it’s hard not to think about the upcoming holidays already. Some folks are holding early Christmas celebrations so they can be with elderly parents outdoors while the weather still allows it. As the holidays approach, the pandemic is forcing people to come up with creative ways to celebrate. Experts say rituals have always been with us and there has always been room for improvisation. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) Use the interactive map below to find a place near you where you can cut down your own tree. More from NewsChannel 9: Cut Your Own Christmas Tree Shop Local Guide Black Friday & Small Business Saturday Form Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree heading to NYC from Oneonta Santa Claus returns to Destiny USA on Black Friday For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
