Easter Bunny hopping to Destiny USA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Peter Cottontail is making his way to Destiny USA, hopping into town Friday, March 19.

Guests can visit the Easter Bunny in the Center Atrium in between DSW and Finish Line Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until April 3.

Reservations are strongly encouraged. Walk-ups will be allowed as space allows. Click here to make reservations.

Health and safety protocols will be followed. Social distancing, face masks and cleaning protocols are required.

