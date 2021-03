SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Easter Bunny will be in town until Saturday. Guests can visit at Destiny USA in the Center Atrium in between DSW and Finish Line.

Hours for the Easter Bunny are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Reservations are strongly encouraged. Walk-ups will be allowed as space allows. Click here to make reservations.

Health and safety protocols will be followed. Social distancing, face masks and cleaning protocols are required.