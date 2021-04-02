Easter events this weekend

(WSYR-TV) — Several events are happening around Central New York to celebrate Easter weekend.

On Saturday, a drive-thru Easter Egg-stravaganza at the Community Wesleyan Church of Baldwinsville, where kids get treats while staying in the car. The event runs between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Eggs will be hidden all over the grounds of Syracuse’s historic Barnes-Hiscock mansion for kids at 11 a.m. This event required pre-registration and is already sold out.

And Saturday is your last chance to visit the Easter Bunny at Destiny USA. He’ll be in the Center Atrium between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Click here to visit NewsChannel 9’s Community Events calendar to view more local events happening in Central New York.