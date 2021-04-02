Easter events this weekend

Holidays
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — Several events are happening around Central New York to celebrate Easter weekend.

On Saturday, a drive-thru Easter Egg-stravaganza at the Community Wesleyan Church of Baldwinsville, where kids get treats while staying in the car. The event runs between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Eggs will be hidden all over the grounds of Syracuse’s historic Barnes-Hiscock mansion for kids at 11 a.m. This event required pre-registration and is already sold out.

And Saturday is your last chance to visit the Easter Bunny at Destiny USA. He’ll be in the Center Atrium between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Click here to visit NewsChannel 9’s Community Events calendar to view more local events happening in Central New York.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area