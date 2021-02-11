‘Send a Smile’ to frontline staff this Valentine’s Day

Holidays
Posted: / Updated:
Valentines

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital Advisory Council is inviting the community to share their thoughts of gratitude with personalized e-Valentine’s to frontline staff.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, workers on the frontlines have been working around the clock caring for patients and their families.

Fill out a short form to send a smile until February 14 and hospital staff will receive your valentine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected