‘Send a Smile’ to frontline staff this Valentine’s Day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital Advisory Council is inviting the community to share their thoughts of gratitude with personalized e-Valentine’s to frontline staff.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, workers on the frontlines have been working around the clock caring for patients and their families.

Fill out a short form to send a smile until February 14 and hospital staff will receive your valentine.