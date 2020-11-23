Shop Local Guide

Holidays
Posted: / Updated:

Support small businesses in the CNY area by shopping local on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday (November 28, 2020).

Paws In Motion of CNY Dog Training

Specials on dog training packages and grooming services

EcoChic Boutique

Designer brands at bargain prices. Huge selection of clothing and accessories for women.

Manlius Family Barber and Beauty

We are following NYS protocol to keep you safe, call 682-1026 to sign in. Please wear a mask.

  • Open: Black Friday & Small Business Saturday
  • Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Manliushair.com

Allison’s Magical Moments Vacations

There are a ton of great travel deals available for Black Friday. Now is the time to book that trip for next year! Most vacation packages including Disney, Universal, cruises, and All Inclusive only require a small deposit to book. You can then make payments or pay in full closer to your travel date.

All Mixed Up

Lots of great gift ideas

  • Open: Black Friday & Small Business Saturday
  • Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Small Business Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • AllMixedUpNY.com

