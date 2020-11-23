Shop Local Guide

Support small businesses in the CNY area by shopping local on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday (November 28, 2020).
If you are a small business and would like to be added to this list, please click here.
Paws In Motion of CNY Dog Training
Specials on dog training packages and grooming services
- Open: Small Business Saturday & Sunday too!
- 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. by appointment only
- Facebook.com/PawsInMotionDogTraining
EcoChic Boutique
Designer brands at bargain prices. Huge selection of clothing and accessories for women.
- Open: Black Friday and Small Business Saturday
- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- EcoChicBoutique.biz
Manlius Family Barber and Beauty
We are following NYS protocol to keep you safe, call 682-1026 to sign in. Please wear a mask.
- Open: Black Friday & Small Business Saturday
- Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Manliushair.com
Allison’s Magical Moments Vacations
There are a ton of great travel deals available for Black Friday. Now is the time to book that trip for next year! Most vacation packages including Disney, Universal, cruises, and All Inclusive only require a small deposit to book. You can then make payments or pay in full closer to your travel date.
- Open: Black Friday & Small Business Saturday
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Facebook.com/allisonsmmv/
All Mixed Up
Lots of great gift ideas
- Open: Black Friday & Small Business Saturday
- Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Small Business Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- AllMixedUpNY.com
