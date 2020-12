SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Making spirits merry and bright, Regan's Acts of Kindness will distribute donated ornaments to more than 1,000 Central New Yorkers during the holiday season.

The annual 2020 Regan's Ornament Drive was off to a slow start this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but with the help of social media and an Amazon Wish List, donations poured in with as much as 36 boxes being delivered in just one day!