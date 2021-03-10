COVID-19 in CNY: Stories we won’t soon forget

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It started as a trickle of news from halfway around the world. Life here in Central New York went on.

There was angst over a new ban on plastic grocery bags, news of an expanded State Fair coming our way, the anticipation of the Orange making a run in March Madness, and the upcoming St. Patrick’s parade.

But the trickle of news from abroad became a tsunami that swept our community, the nation, and the world into unchartered territory.

Below is a timeline of some of the major stories NewsChannel 9 journalists brought you throughout the pandemic. There are factoids, photos, and some of the excellent reporter packages our team assembled.