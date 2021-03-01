In Memoriam: COVID in Central New York

More than 500,000 Americans have died from coronavirus, nearly 1,000 of them in Central New York. It’s important that those deaths are remembered as more than statistics, but as devastating loss to each family the person leaves behind.

As Central New York marks the one-year anniversary of its first coronavirus cases, NewsChannel 9 will remember the local lives lost.

People who are interested in honoring their loved-ones are asked to share a high-quality photo of the individual person, relationship to them and one or two sentences that describes who they were as a person.

Photos and information submitted may be part of a collective tribute, either on air, online or a combination of both.

Optionally, people who are comfortable are encouraged to submit contact information for any follow-up questions or interviews.