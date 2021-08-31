Inside New York Baseball: A look at the Yankees and the Mets during the past week of games

Inside NY Baseball

by: Sports Team 8

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) – The Yankees are still on fire heading into the weekend. They’ve won 12 in a row through Thursday, their longest win streak in 60 years.

Their last loss was at the Field of Dreams game in Iowa two weeks ago. The Bronx Bombers have won ten series in a row, which they haven’t done since 1954.

Aaron Boone’s team is winning a different way each night. Come from behind wins, lopsided wins, everything seems to be going their way right now.

The other New York team is still struggling. The Mets had a 2-5 West Coast road trip against the Giants and the Dodgers. Then, they came back to Queens and got swept by San Francisco.

Heading into the weekend, the Mets are 2 and 11 in their last 13 games. The pitching has been ok, but the offense is nowhere to be seen. The team just can’t get a big hit.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area