Inside New York Baseball: A look at the Yankees and the Mets during the past week of games

(WTNH) – The Yankees are still on fire heading into the weekend. They’ve won 12 in a row through Thursday, their longest win streak in 60 years.

Their last loss was at the Field of Dreams game in Iowa two weeks ago. The Bronx Bombers have won ten series in a row, which they haven’t done since 1954.

Aaron Boone’s team is winning a different way each night. Come from behind wins, lopsided wins, everything seems to be going their way right now.

The other New York team is still struggling. The Mets had a 2-5 West Coast road trip against the Giants and the Dodgers. Then, they came back to Queens and got swept by San Francisco.

Heading into the weekend, the Mets are 2 and 11 in their last 13 games. The pitching has been ok, but the offense is nowhere to be seen. The team just can’t get a big hit.

