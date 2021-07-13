Inside New York Baseball: Drew Jackson continues to battle his way up to the big leagues

(WTNH) — AAA affiliates of the Yankees and Mets are battling in Scranton this weekend. Meanwhile, Syracuse infielder Drew Jackson continues to try and battle his way up to the big leagues.

Six years into his professional career, Drew Jackson has already played for five different organizations.

“My earliest memories of me just swinging a whiffle ball bat. It definitely helped having an older brother pave the way,” said Jackson. “Being able to talk to my brother earlier on really helped me survive through the grind and the mental tax of the failures of the sport.”

Drew might be following in big brothers footsteps, but he’s soon hopes to be paving his own path back in the Majors.