(WTNH) – The Yankees pitching staff got a big shot in the arm this week. After more than 700 days recovering from injuries, Luis Severino returned to the mound at Yankee Stadium.

Severino pitched two scoreless innings of relief on Tuesday night, allowed a couple hits, and struck out two batters.

Severino had good velocity and a pretty good assortment of pitches.

He hasn’t been healthy since 2018 with pitching 32 games that year.

