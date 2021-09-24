Inside New York Baseball: Mets manager discusses catcher James McCann’s season

(WTNH) – One of the key free-agent signings for the Mets in the offseason was catcher James McCann. The 31-year-old signed a four-year $40 million deal.

With just a couple weeks left in the season, McCann has been a bit of a disappointment. He’s hitting under 240 and his home run production is way down from the last couple of years with the Chicago White Sox.

The California native has also missed a bunch of games due to injury. He missed half of August with back spasms.

Despite the disappointing season, McCann enjoys playing in New York and for the passionate fan base.

Despite the offensive issues, McCann has been solid behind the plate and working with pitchers.

Watch the video above for the full story.