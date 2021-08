(WTNH) – Michael Cuddyer spent one season with the Mets in 2015 when the team played for a World Series, but he opted for retirement.

Cuddyer’s stay in New York was brief, but his stay in the majors lasted 15 years with some impressive accomplishments on his resume.

He hit 277 over his 15-year career, racked up over 1,500 hits, 333 of them doubles, had 197 home runs, and 794 runs batted in.

