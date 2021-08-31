Inside New York Baseball: Mets minor leaguer Jerad Eickhoff shares his story about his passion for the game

It’s been a crazy season for Mets minor leaguer Jerad Eickhoff. The pitcher has been designated for assignment three times, going back and forth between the big league club and AAA Syracuse.

From the Midwest fields on Evansville, Indiana, 31-year-old Eickhoff, has always had a passion for baseball.

“You know, I think my dad or mom would throw me the ball and I would hit it. Run, hit the couch, hit the other couch, hit the reclining chair, and then dive into a bean bag as home plate. I just love the game. I think my dad loved it. He liked watching it and I just kind of followed him,” Eickhoff said.

His love lead him to Olney Central College, a Juco school in the heartland of Illinois. In 2011, the Texas Rangers selected Eickhoff in the 15th round. Now, with this third professional organization. Eickhoff is just happy to be getting another shot.

See the full story in the video above.