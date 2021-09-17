Inside New York Baseball: Mets running out of games for a playoff spot, Yankees making a comeback, Cole back on the mound

(WTNH) – After taking two of three from the Yankees over the weekend, including a three homerun performance by Francisco Lindor, the Mets fall back to Earth and get swept at home by the St. Louis Cardinals.

The losses ran the gambit, shutout on Monday, low a late lead on Tuesday, and then get blown out of Wednesday. The team is running out of games and time to make a run at a playoff spot.

As for the Yankees, they bounced back to beat Minnesota at home on Monday with an extra inning win. They then traveled to Baltimore to take on the Orioles. There were lots of homeruns and some good pitching was the story in the first two games of the series.

If the Yankees want to make a run to the playoffs, a healthy Gerrit Cole is the only way that will happen. Cole is back from a hamstring injury this week against Baltimore. He only pitched five innings, allowed just four hits, walked three, and struck out 7.