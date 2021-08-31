Inside New York Baseball: Players called up from AAA Scranton has been a huge help to the Yankees as the injury bug hits the team

(WTNH) – At the trade deadline, the Yankees made a couple of big moves for lefty bats Anthon Rizzo and Joey Gallo, but imagine where this team would be without the players called up from AAA Scranton.

With the injury bug hitting this team all year long, there has been a steady stream of players from Scranton getting the call to the Bronx and performing really well.

Andrew Velazquez has been a Godsend at shortstop over the last few weeks. Luis Gil did not allow a run over his first three major league starts. Outfielder Greg Allen was a spark during the month of July.

Railriders play-by-play broadcaster Adam Marco says the players on this roster are ready to play at a moment’s notice.

