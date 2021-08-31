Inside New York Baseball: The Mets have had some great arms come through the franchise, especially during the 1990 season

(WTNH) – The New York Mets have had some great arms come through the franchise. The starting staff from the 1990 season was pretty stacked from one through five.

Long Island’s Frank Viola was part of that group and won 20 games that year. He also won a CY Young and World Series MVP in his career.

On any given night in 1990, the Mets threw Viola, Dwight Gooden, Ron Darling, David Cone, or Sid Fernandez. One of those guys, Viola says, was as good a pitcher as he’s ever seen.

Viola spent 15 years in the big leagues, won a World Series MVP with the Twins and now he’s a pitching coach of the High Point Rockers of the Atlantic Baseball League.

