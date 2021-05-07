Inside NY Baseball: In the kitchen with former Mets reliever John Franco

(WTNH)– Former Mets reliever John Franco is staying busy these days.

The Brooklyn Native loves his Italian food. Pizza is at the top of his list but he says as a novice chef his specialty is salmon.

Franco is New York through and through. He comes from a blue collar family and grew up idolizing Mets legends like Tom Seaver and Tug McGraw.

Franco was able to live out his dream, playing for his favorite team for most of his career. A career that lasted an amazing 22 seasons and he accomplished a lot.

