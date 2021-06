(WTNH) — The Rail Riders and Syracuse Mets finish their series in Scranton on Sunday with Scranton in first place in Triple-A northeast, Syracuse in last.

It’s every minor league player’s dream to make it to the majors. That’s no different for Mets minor leaguer Quinn Brody. The outfielder has spent time this season with both the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Triple-A Syracuse Mets.

Inside New York Baseball’s Mario Sacco talked to him about his journey.