Inside NY Baseball: The Mets look to keep momentum during difficult stretch of games

(WTNH) — This week on Inside NY baseball, the Yankees starter Gerrit Cole finds himself in a sticky situation.

It was a brutal week for the Yankees, as they were swept by the Red Sox at home last weekend. Then again in Minnesota after winning the first two games of the series.

Meanwhile, it has been a nice road trip for the Mets. They split a four game weekend series in San Diego with the Padres and split two games with the Orioles in Baltimore.

The Mets hope to keep the momentum going during this difficult stretch of games.