Inside NY Baseball: Vance Worley joins Mets AAA affiliate, talks baseball journey thus far

(WTNH) — Vance Worley was a third round pick in 2008 and taken by Philadelphia. He made his MLB debut with the Phillies in 2020 and pitched in the majors every year through 2017.

In 2018 however, he Worley found himself completely out of professional baseball, until signing on with an independent team earlier this season.

“To go from all the way up top, knowing that you had success there, to where nobody calls but you know your stuff can still do it,” said Worley. “You go there, and you give it all you got and if it doesn’t work it doesn’t work. You know, I never would of thought I would have to go that route.”

