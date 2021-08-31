Inside NY Baseball: Yankees trade for Gallo, Rizzo

Inside NY Baseball

by: Sports Team 8

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Another up and down week on the field and a rough weekend in Boston! Yankees lose three of four to the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Yankees blow two late leads including Sunday’s game. Domingo German had a no-hitter going into the 8th inning and a 4-nothing lead only to watch the bullpen lose the game.

And in other news, it has been a strange week for the Mets. They played four day-five game series against the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta won 3-5. Since the all star break, the Mets have not been able to pull away in the division since heading into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area