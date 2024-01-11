SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked from Dec. 24 through Dec. 30.

One food service received an unsatisfactory inspection:

Unsatisfactory:

  • Vali’s Golden Apple Restaurant – 4693 US Route 20, Lafayette

Read to see how the establishment received an unsatisfactory inspection in detail below.

Vali’s Golden Apple Restaurant

Vali’s Golden Apple Restaurant had three violations, none in critical condition.

Food not protected in general: The inspector noted that there were two cases of product stored on the floor of the walk-in freezer.

Poor sanitary design, construction, and installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted the walk-in freezer door and the door seal were in poor repair with a significant ice build-up surrounding the door.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found evidence of an active rodent infestation as rodent droppings were found in the following areas:

  • Shelving in the walk-in cooler in the bar area
  • On food storage shelving in the rear dry storage
  • In the basement area

The inspector then instructed the restaurant to contact a licensed pest control operator to address the infestation. The areas affected were also cleaned and sanitized and reinspection was required.

Many locations passed their inspections between Dec. 24 through Dec. 30.

You can see the entire list below.

Courtesy of the Onondaga County Health Department.

American Legion Post #1138529 Smokey Hollow RoadLysander12/26/2023
Brian’s Landing – Jamesville6533 East Seneca TurnpikeDewitt12/28/2023
Core Greens, Grains & Bone Broth7265 Buckley RoadClay12/27/2023
Dunkin6360 East Taft RoadCicero12/26/2023
Dunkin Donuts5865 Route 31Cicero12/28/2023
Eurest Dining Services @ Welch Allyn4355 State Street RoadSkaneateles12/29/2023
Food Consultants Inc. @ Waygate721 Visions DriveSkaneateles12/29/2023
Hidden Fish7 Fennel StreetSkaneateles12/28/2023
Lord Stanley’s Kitchen5575 Meltzer CourtCicero12/29/2023
Pump Pizza Bar2803 Brewerton Road, #4Salina12/27/2023
Taco Bell #325864743 Onondaga BoulevardGeddes12/28/2023
Thor Restaurant2611 Route 11Lafayette12/27/2023
Trappers1140 Morgan RoadLysander12/26/2023
Vyana Yoga PolariTea & Apothecary131 West Seneca Street, #4Manlius12/29/2023
Welch Allyn Cafeteria4341 State Street RoadSkaneateles12/29/2023
Willow Glen3981 Jordan RoadSkaneateles12/29/2023

Latest Local News posts