ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its weekly inspection report for restaurants checked during the week of Nov. 26 through Dec. 2.

All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed!

Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:

Courtesy of the Onondaga County Health Department.

Abbiocco by Amano344 South Warren StreetSyracuse12/1/2023
Aloha Japanese Bento Express217 South Salina StreetSyracuse11/27/2023
Al’s Wine & Whiskey Lounge321 South Clinton StreetSyracuse12/1/2023
Alvord House5 East Main StreetMarcellus11/28/2023
Angotti’s Family Restaurant725 Burnet AvenueSyracuse11/28/2023
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar3189 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt11/28/2023
Bad Axe Throwing170 Township Boulevard, Suite 30Camillus11/30/2023
Bear Creek Restaurant5480 Bartell RoadCicero11/29/2023
Benjamin’s on Franklin314 South Franklin StreetSyracuse11/30/2023
Cajun Cafe & Grill of Carousel Centr9676 Destiny Usa DriveSyracuse11/27/2023
CCOC – Training Kitchen262 East Onondaga StreetSyracuse12/1/2023
Charley’s Steak Qiu10340 Destiny Usa Drive, Fc13Syracuse11/27/2023
Chicken Now9763 Destiny Usa DriveSyracuse11/27/2023
China Café240 West Seneca StreetManlius11/30/2023
Chipotle Mexican Grill #19043852 State Route 31Clay11/27/2023
Clinton Street Pub127 West Fayette StreetSyracuse12/1/2023
Crave Dessert Studio314 Lakeside RoadGeddes12/1/2023
Dark Horse Tavern (The)4312 East Genesee StreetDewitt12/1/2023
Dave & Buster’s10335 Destiny Usa DriveSyracuse11/27/2023
Dewitt Bagel Co4320 East Genesee StreetDewitt12/1/2023
Evergreen (The)125 East Water StreetSyracuse11/30/2023
Firudo Asian Food & Bar3237 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt11/30/2023
Fish Company of Liverpool209 Oswego StreetSalina12/1/2023
Fun Warehouse (The)222 Chapel DriveCamillus12/1/2023
Good Eats ToGo1326 New Seneca TurnpikeSkaneateles11/27/2023
James Street Mens Community Residenc3606 James StreetSyracuse11/27/2023
Jewish Community Center5655 Thompson RoadDewitt12/1/2023
Jewish Community Center Sr. Nutritio5655 Thompson RoadDewitt12/1/2023
Julie’s Diner3800 Brewerton RoadClay11/27/2023
Kabob House409 Tulip StreetSalina11/27/2023
Kostas Pizza House & Restaurant225 East Manlius StreetDewitt12/1/2023
Lakeside Nutrition LLC9680 Brewerton RoadCicero11/29/2023
Limerick Pub134 Walton StreetSyracuse12/1/2023
Longhorn Steakhouse #55163968 State Route 31Clay11/27/2023
Marriott Syracuse Downtown100 East Onondaga StreetSyracuse11/28/2023
Maxwells122 East Genesee StreetSyracuse11/30/2023
Mi Casa Grande1706 Erie Boulevard EastSyracuse11/27/2023
Mission Hope Community Church23 Genesee StreetCamillus11/28/2023
Mitsuba Hibachi & Sushi174 Township BoulevardCamillus11/27/2023
Moe’s Southwest Grill3409 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt11/30/2023
Mothers Cupboard3709 James StreetSyracuse11/30/2023
Mulrooney’s239 West Fayette StreetSyracuse11/30/2023
North Area Meals on Wheels413 Church StreetCicero11/28/2023
Oaks at Dewitt (The)18 Arbor LaneSyracuse11/30/2023
Oriental Star Restaurant210 West Genesee StreetManlius11/29/2023
Original Italian Pizza315 Fayette StreetManlius11/27/2023
P.F. Chang’s China Bistro306 Hiawatha Boulevard WestSyracuse11/27/2023
Pawsitivitea CNY2100 Park StreetSyracuse11/30/2023
PEACE Sr Nutr @ Vinette Towers947 Pond StreetSyracuse12/1/2023
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen3062 Erie Boulevard EastSyracuse11/28/2023
Sal’s Seafoods3730 Brewerton RoadCicero11/30/2023
She Fancy484 South Salina StreetSyracuse11/28/2023
SkyTop Coffee119 West Seneca Street, Suite EManlius11/28/2023
Stefons Place713 East Genesee StreetSyracuse11/28/2023
Storys109 South Warren StreetSyracuse11/27/2023
Taco Bell #174839833 Carousel CenterSyracuse11/27/2023
Taco Bell #46998095 Oswego RoadClay11/30/2023
Towpath Pizza2 South Main StreetElbridge11/30/2023
Traveling Gnome Diner (The)7991 Route 31Cicero11/28/2023
U-Tea3 Destiny Usa Drive, M203Syracuse11/27/2023
Westcott (The)524 Westcott StreetSyracuse11/28/2023
Wolff’s Biergarten106 Montgomery StreetSyracuse11/30/2023