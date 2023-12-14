ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its weekly inspection report for restaurants checked during the week of Nov. 26 through Dec. 2.
All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed!
Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:
Courtesy of the Onondaga County Health Department.
|Abbiocco by Amano
|344 South Warren Street
|Syracuse
|12/1/2023
|Aloha Japanese Bento Express
|217 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|11/27/2023
|Al’s Wine & Whiskey Lounge
|321 South Clinton Street
|Syracuse
|12/1/2023
|Alvord House
|5 East Main Street
|Marcellus
|11/28/2023
|Angotti’s Family Restaurant
|725 Burnet Avenue
|Syracuse
|11/28/2023
|Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
|3189 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|11/28/2023
|Bad Axe Throwing
|170 Township Boulevard, Suite 30
|Camillus
|11/30/2023
|Bear Creek Restaurant
|5480 Bartell Road
|Cicero
|11/29/2023
|Benjamin’s on Franklin
|314 South Franklin Street
|Syracuse
|11/30/2023
|Cajun Cafe & Grill of Carousel Centr
|9676 Destiny Usa Drive
|Syracuse
|11/27/2023
|CCOC – Training Kitchen
|262 East Onondaga Street
|Syracuse
|12/1/2023
|Charley’s Steak Qiu
|10340 Destiny Usa Drive, Fc13
|Syracuse
|11/27/2023
|Chicken Now
|9763 Destiny Usa Drive
|Syracuse
|11/27/2023
|China Café
|240 West Seneca Street
|Manlius
|11/30/2023
|Chipotle Mexican Grill #1904
|3852 State Route 31
|Clay
|11/27/2023
|Clinton Street Pub
|127 West Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|12/1/2023
|Crave Dessert Studio
|314 Lakeside Road
|Geddes
|12/1/2023
|Dark Horse Tavern (The)
|4312 East Genesee Street
|Dewitt
|12/1/2023
|Dave & Buster’s
|10335 Destiny Usa Drive
|Syracuse
|11/27/2023
|Dewitt Bagel Co
|4320 East Genesee Street
|Dewitt
|12/1/2023
|Evergreen (The)
|125 East Water Street
|Syracuse
|11/30/2023
|Firudo Asian Food & Bar
|3237 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|11/30/2023
|Fish Company of Liverpool
|209 Oswego Street
|Salina
|12/1/2023
|Fun Warehouse (The)
|222 Chapel Drive
|Camillus
|12/1/2023
|Good Eats ToGo
|1326 New Seneca Turnpike
|Skaneateles
|11/27/2023
|James Street Mens Community Residenc
|3606 James Street
|Syracuse
|11/27/2023
|Jewish Community Center
|5655 Thompson Road
|Dewitt
|12/1/2023
|Jewish Community Center Sr. Nutritio
|5655 Thompson Road
|Dewitt
|12/1/2023
|Julie’s Diner
|3800 Brewerton Road
|Clay
|11/27/2023
|Kabob House
|409 Tulip Street
|Salina
|11/27/2023
|Kostas Pizza House & Restaurant
|225 East Manlius Street
|Dewitt
|12/1/2023
|Lakeside Nutrition LLC
|9680 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|11/29/2023
|Limerick Pub
|134 Walton Street
|Syracuse
|12/1/2023
|Longhorn Steakhouse #5516
|3968 State Route 31
|Clay
|11/27/2023
|Marriott Syracuse Downtown
|100 East Onondaga Street
|Syracuse
|11/28/2023
|Maxwells
|122 East Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|11/30/2023
|Mi Casa Grande
|1706 Erie Boulevard East
|Syracuse
|11/27/2023
|Mission Hope Community Church
|23 Genesee Street
|Camillus
|11/28/2023
|Mitsuba Hibachi & Sushi
|174 Township Boulevard
|Camillus
|11/27/2023
|Moe’s Southwest Grill
|3409 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|11/30/2023
|Mothers Cupboard
|3709 James Street
|Syracuse
|11/30/2023
|Mulrooney’s
|239 West Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|11/30/2023
|North Area Meals on Wheels
|413 Church Street
|Cicero
|11/28/2023
|Oaks at Dewitt (The)
|18 Arbor Lane
|Syracuse
|11/30/2023
|Oriental Star Restaurant
|210 West Genesee Street
|Manlius
|11/29/2023
|Original Italian Pizza
|315 Fayette Street
|Manlius
|11/27/2023
|P.F. Chang’s China Bistro
|306 Hiawatha Boulevard West
|Syracuse
|11/27/2023
|Pawsitivitea CNY
|2100 Park Street
|Syracuse
|11/30/2023
|PEACE Sr Nutr @ Vinette Towers
|947 Pond Street
|Syracuse
|12/1/2023
|Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
|3062 Erie Boulevard East
|Syracuse
|11/28/2023
|Sal’s Seafoods
|3730 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|11/30/2023
|She Fancy
|484 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|11/28/2023
|SkyTop Coffee
|119 West Seneca Street, Suite E
|Manlius
|11/28/2023
|Stefons Place
|713 East Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|11/28/2023
|Storys
|109 South Warren Street
|Syracuse
|11/27/2023
|Taco Bell #17483
|9833 Carousel Center
|Syracuse
|11/27/2023
|Taco Bell #4699
|8095 Oswego Road
|Clay
|11/30/2023
|Towpath Pizza
|2 South Main Street
|Elbridge
|11/30/2023
|Traveling Gnome Diner (The)
|7991 Route 31
|Cicero
|11/28/2023
|U-Tea
|3 Destiny Usa Drive, M203
|Syracuse
|11/27/2023
|Westcott (The)
|524 Westcott Street
|Syracuse
|11/28/2023
|Wolff’s Biergarten
|106 Montgomery Street
|Syracuse
|11/30/2023
