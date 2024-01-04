SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of Dec. 17 through 23.

One food service failed their inspection:

  • Basil Leaf Ristorante – 3920 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse

One food service had an unsatisfactory inspection:

  • Dunkin‘ – 6584 Thompson Road, Syracuse

Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below.

Basil Leaf Ristorante

The establish had 10 violations, with two in critical condition.

Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods (critical):

The inspector found the low cooler at the right end of the cookline was operating at 48.7 to 49.1 degrees Fahrenheit.

The following foods were found at these respective temperatures for an undetermined amount of time:

  • Three dozen stuffed clams at 49.1 degrees Fahrenheit
  • Five servings of cooked veal 48.6 degrees Fahreneheit
  • Several dozen stuffed cherry peppers 48 degrees Fahrenheit.

This was corrected and the above foods were voluntarily discarded and professional service called. Foods at the other end of the cooler and kept down low were found at 46 degrees Fahrenheit and may remain and monitored

Improper hot holding of potentially hazardous foods (critical):

The inspector found a container of cream of broccoli soup that had been in the hot hold at 114-120 degrees Fahrenheit for about one and a half hours according to the chef. It was determined that the hot hold had not been turned up to the proper setting. This was corrected and the soup was reheated to 165 degrees Fahrenheit minimum and returned to an adjusted hot hold.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found raw shrimp and raw scallops stored on undrained ice. Squeeze bottles containing food additives were also not properly labeled.

Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector found sliding doors on the ice machine in poor repair with corrosion of the frames.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found used dry wiping cloths in various locations and not stored in sanitizer when not in use.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found top shelf above cookline, most lower cooler door gaskets, and four tier cart near dish area; all not clean with food and/or environmental soil.

This violation was found three times.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found greasy dust accumulation in one area of the vent hood.

Dunkin’

The establish had four violations, with none in critical condition.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found ice scoops stored on top of the ice machine and not a clean sanitized surface.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found both hand sinks lacked hot water. However, the three-bay sink and restroom sinks had hot water.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found the drain on the coffee waste was leaking, and the shelf under the drain was not clean.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found the floor in the walk-in cooler under shelving was not clean.

Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:

Courtesy of the Onondaga County Health Department.

FACILITYADDRESSLOCATIONDATE
Bona-Fide-Hiawatha-Solvay OES #567780 Woods RoadGeddes12/19/2023
Burger King Restaurant #304104-106 Fayette StreetManlius12/18/2023
Coppertop Tavern (The)905 North Main StreetCicero12/18/2023
Crumbl Cookie8395 Oswego Road, Unit 109Clay12/20/2023
Flaming Grill & Buffet244 Northern Lights PlazaSalina12/20/2023
Gabrielle Chocolates8240 Cazenovia Road, Suite 130Manlius12/21/2023
GG Concessions Commissary354 State Route 5Elbridge12/19/2023
H&K Chinese Restaurant7252 State Fair BoulevardVan Buren12/19/2023
Hong Kong Chinese Take-Out Restauran1640 Erie Boulevard EastSyracuse12/20/2023
Jordan Elbridge Community CenterRoute 31Elbridge12/19/2023
Just 1 Bite Too2810 Lemoyne AvenueSyracuse12/21/2023
Kitchen (The)2529 James StreetSyracuse12/20/2023
Lakeside Vista2437 State Route 174Spafford12/17/2023
Mr. Kabab6393 Thompson RoadDewitt12/21/2023
O’Hara’s ClubHouse at 19th Hole354 NY Route 5Elbridge12/19/2023
Over the Cuse Deli & Grill712 East Fayette StreetSyracuse12/20/2023
PEACE Sr Nutr @ Jordan Elbridge Comm238 East Main Street, Route 31Elbridge12/19/2023
Peacock Bar & Grill6257 State Route 31Cicero12/21/2023
Rinaldo’s Pizzeria235 East Main StreetElbridge12/18/2023
Sake Bomb Japanese Steakhouse8081 Brewerton RoadCicero12/18/2023
San Remo Pizza7575 Buckley RoadClay12/19/2023
Scenic Root (The)301 Fayette StreetManlius12/19/2023
Sinbad Sweets & Ice Cream2727 James StreetSyracuse12/20/2023
Somali Restaurant656 North Salina StreetSyracuse12/21/2023
Sweet Frog532 Towne DriveManlius12/20/2023
Syracuse Elks Lodge #11043815 South Salina StreetSyracuse12/21/2023
Texas Roadhouse3143 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt12/20/2023
Wood (The)7439 Canton Street RoadVan Buren12/21/2023

