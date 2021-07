SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fireworks are a classic Fourth of July celebration, but while they’re fun to watch, they can be very dangerous to handle.

In 2019, 140 people in New York needed care for fireworks-related injuries. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, children under the age of 15 accounted for 19 percent of them.

Dr. Jessica Sanders of the Clark Burn Center talked to NewsChannel 9 about the importance of firework safety.