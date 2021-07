CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County is not alone in seeing more COVID-19 cases, mostly amongst the unvaccinated.

We know many kids can’t get the shots yet, and with the virus surging, at least six new COVID-19 cases have been detected in children under 10, just in the past few days.

Cayuga County Health Director Kathleen Cuddy joined NewsChannel 9 to talk about these concerning developments.