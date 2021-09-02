CNY native recounts ordeal being stuck in traffic for 8 hours due to hurricane flooding

NEW JERSEY, U.S. (WSYR-TV) — At least two dozen people have been killed after storms from Hurricane Ida dumped rain over New York City and New Jersey.

You’ve probably seen some of the unbelievable pictures from there. The New York City Subway system was forced to shut down along with Newark Airport in New Jersey. Hundreds have been forced to take different ways home, sitting in traffic all night.

NewsChannel 9 was joined by Auburn, New York native and recently relocated New Jersey resident, Rehgan Machold. Machold was recently stuck on I-287 all night, for nearly eight hours because of the flooding.