SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It’s been about five years since the 174th Attack Wing started flying its MQ9 reapers in and out of Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport. But last summer, one of the remotely piloted machines crashed shortly after takeoff at the end of the runway.

Colonel William McCrink, a 174th Attack Wing Commander, spoke with NewsChannel 9 about the recently released Air Force report on the incident and the mission overall almost a decade since transitioning from fighter jets.