TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Delta variant shows no signs of slowing its spread across New York. Tompkins County was one of the first upstate counties to reach substantial transmission, according to CDC data.

However, Tompkins County moved quickly to follow CDC guidelines and ask everyone to wear masks again inside. Not every county has followed suit. Amie Hendrix, Deputy Tompkins County Administrator joined NewsChannel 9 to talk about this.