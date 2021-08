UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) -- We’re less than two weeks from the start of SUNY Oneonta’s fall term and COVID cases continue to rise across the state and Country. SUNY Oneonta's Provost Richard Lee spoke about the school's plan.

"We’re bringing over 50 counties of students worth to Oneonta from 25ish different states including some with very high transmission and low vaccination rates," Lee explained. "Our obligation is to put the care and safety of the community first as we always have."