Dr. Thomas reacts to Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine’s pending approval

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Johnson and Johnson is on the verge of getting its vaccine FDA emergency use authorization. An agency board is set to meet on that on Friday. It’s one shot, doesn’t need cold storage, but that’s not the only difference with the two on the market now, whose trials were also different in scope than J&J.

Dr. Stephen Thomas, Chief of Infectious Diseases at Upstate University Hospital, spoke with NewsChannel 9 and talked about the upcoming approval process, as well as other COVID topics.

“J&J looked specifically at moderate to severe disease and that’s the 66% number, but the bottom line is, it’s safe, it is highly effective, and people, regardless of the three vaccines are made available, people should take whichever one is offered to them,” Dr. Thomas said.