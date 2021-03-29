Dr. Thomas talks rising COVID-19 cases, new vaccine trial

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The vaccination effort is picking up steam, but we are starting to see a worrisome increase in COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Stephen Thomas, Chief of Infectious Diseases at Upstate University Hospital, joined NewsChannel 9 on Monday night to offer some advice on where we are at, and where we need to be.

Upstate University Hospital is looking for 20 volunteers for a new COVID vaccine trial. You can be reimbursed for your time and any travel. If you’re interested, call (315) 464-9869 or email trials@upstate.edu.