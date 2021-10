EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –A month of school is now in the books, which was no easy feat for districts across the area still working in a pandemic, with almost all students learning in-person five days a week.

East Syracuse Minoa Superintendent Dr. Donna Desiato joined NewsChannel 9 to talk about how things have gone so far, and what the district plans moving forward in the school year.