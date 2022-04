SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – For the past two years, the annual Syracuse Heart Walk was forced to go virtual due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the 2022 Syracuse Heart Walk is returning in person Sunday morning at SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College.

Kristin Thompson Henry, Director for the American Heart Association’s Syracuse Heart Challenge, joined NewsChannel 9’s Adrienne Smith Saturday morning to talk all about this year’s return.