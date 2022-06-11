SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our community in Central New York is doing whatever it can to put an end to racism, including gearing up for the annual “United We End Racism” duck race!

The initiative is part of InterFaith Works of Central New York’s campaign focused on standing up against racism and celebrating diversity.

On Saturday, families, nonprofit organizations, faith leaders and corporate sponsors will gather at the Syracuse Inner Harbor from noon to 4:00 p.m. for the event.

Bishop Colette-Mathews Carter, director of InterFaith Works’ El Hindi Center for Dialogue and Action, joined NewsChannel 9 to talk about this year’s duck race and the mission behind the campaign.

Below is WSYR’s 2022 duck decorated in honor and celebration of NewsChannel 9’s 60th anniversary (the diamond anniversary!)





The diamonds on our duck represent strength and love, two things needed to help put an end to racism. May the best duck win!