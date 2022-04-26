(WSYR-TV) — Paige’s Butterfly Run will celebrate their 26th event in downtown Syracuse on Saturday, June 4, 2022. The event is held in conjunction with the Taste of Syracuse and raises money for local pediatric cancer research at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Paige’s father, and Butterfly Run President, Chris Arnold joined NewsChannel 9 Tuesday to discuss this year’s event. You can watch it in the video player below:

Sign up for the run

You can sign up or form a team for $35 here. You will receive a t-shirt if you sign up for the in-person event by May 1.

In addition to the event on June 4, there will also be a virtual event for those unable to come in person.