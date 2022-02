SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A month into the job, former SUNY Oswego president and Interim SUNY Chancellor Deborah Stanley, sits down for an interview with NewsChannel 9’s Jeff Kulikowsky.

Among the topics discussed include the timetable of her fill-in along with ideas on how to increase the number of students enrolling at SUNY schools, where new students enrollment is down 100,000 students over the past 10 years.