SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Schools are just one of many places that are getting pushback during the COVID pandemic, as parents have mixed views of a mask mandate in the classroom. Districts are doing what they can to keep their students, teachers, and staff safe.

Watch as East Syracuse Minoa Superintendent Dr. Donna DeSiato discusses her perspective and experience with the mask mandate in the school, along with how ESM is handling contact tracing and more.