SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett focuses more on possible reasons behind higher COVID rates in Central New York.

Over the weekend she recommended wearing a mask indoors in Central New York regardless of vaccination status.

Dr. Bassett talked about the wearing of masks inside schools and also touched upon other factors behind the higher instance of sickness in our area.

