INTERVIEW: John Marraffa, President of Kinney Drugs

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 updates continue to whirlwind around us, with mask guidelines and vaccination eligibility being updated daily. Anchors Christie Casciano and Jeff Kulikowsky speak with Kinney Drugs President John Marraffa about these fluctuating guidelines and shots available at Kinney Drugs.

President John Marraffa is a graduate of Proctor High School in Utica and the Albany College of Pharmacy. He worked as a pharmacist for Walgreens for 14 years and moved up the management ranks.

Marraffa joined Kinney’s parent company in 2019 as the vice president of government affairs. In 2020, he led the company’s widespread community vaccination and testing operation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He currently resides in Fayetteville with his family.