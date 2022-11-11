SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – For the states that have lifted their mandates and ditched protocols, we are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases.

NewsChannel 9’s Jeff Kulikowsky talks with Dr. Dara Kass, with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) about what is happening.

According to Dr. Kass, right now, not a lot of people are wearing masks indoors, even with a high level of circulating viruses.

She stresses that it is important to maintain safe practices. That includes staying up to date with vaccines, staying indoors if you’re feeling under the weather and more.

As for children, they have had viruses for most of their lives, so keeping them protected is important for families.

For the full interview, watch the video above.